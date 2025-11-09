DJE Kapital AG Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

DJE Kapital AG boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $230.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

