Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $387,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.68 and its 200 day moving average is $308.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

