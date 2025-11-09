Cricut, Inc. $CRCT Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cricut were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 16.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Cricut had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $118,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,972,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,558,557.27. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 284,516 shares of company stock worth $1,669,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $4.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCT

About Cricut

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.