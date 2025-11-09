Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 15.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $952.53 and a 200 day moving average of $817.13.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.