iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stock Holdings Lifted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,068,000 after purchasing an additional 533,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,501,000 after buying an additional 176,415 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,858,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

