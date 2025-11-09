Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $107,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,651,000 after acquiring an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

