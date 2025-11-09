ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

ZI stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

