Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

