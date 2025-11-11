uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,045,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,394. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.59. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on uniQure from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,352.70. The trade was a 43.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,560 shares of company stock worth $12,362,568. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in uniQure by 358.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

