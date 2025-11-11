TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $840.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.53 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Mizuho reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 462.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.1% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

