Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.28. 2,250,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 388,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

