Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) was down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 and last traded at GBX 0.93. Approximately 11,000,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 2,902,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02.

Thruvision Group Stock Down 9.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) EPS for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative net margin of 60.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

