Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.4150. Approximately 2,860,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,363,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BFLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 11.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In related news, Director Dawn Carfora sold 112,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $301,304.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 265,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,208.45. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 100,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $309,546.16. Following the sale, the director owned 1,140,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,221.56. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 370,628 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

