Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) vs. Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Floor & Decor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mint Incorporation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mint Incorporation $3.27 million 4.71 N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.47 $205.87 million $2.00 30.40

Profitability

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor 4.65% 9.34% 3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mint Incorporation and Floor & Decor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mint Incorporation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Floor & Decor 3 13 5 0 2.10

Floor & Decor has a consensus target price of $84.15, indicating a potential upside of 38.40%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Mint Incorporation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mint Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.