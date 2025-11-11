iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.6650, with a volume of 736602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

