Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 309 and last traded at GBX 307, with a volume of 274092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £352.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.12.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Japan Trust had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 99.53%.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.