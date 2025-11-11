Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

