UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 22,366,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 182.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 529,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 342,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 978,660 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

