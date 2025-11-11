Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.80 and last traded at GBX 12, with a volume of 12552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50.

Time Out Group Stock Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of £42.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.27.

Time Out Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.