Analyzing Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) and Its Competitors

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -16.45 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $926.36 million -$221.11 million -19.43

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 464 1113 1057 26 2.24

Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals peers beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.