RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.19 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.RadNet’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

RadNet Trading Down 2.9%

RDNT traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. 1,296,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. RadNet has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -392.48 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,406.68. The trade was a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 239,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,171.42. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,715. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 292.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

