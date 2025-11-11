Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 87250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -14.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

