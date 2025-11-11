MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.77 and last traded at C$30.78, with a volume of 300888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MEG. Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 25th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded MEG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.67.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from MEG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

