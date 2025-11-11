Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265 and last traded at GBX 265, with a volume of 124583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of £475.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.58.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 per share, for a total transaction of £10,386.06. Also, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 per share, for a total transaction of £7,620. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,433 shares of company stock worth $3,160,782. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.

UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.

UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.