Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11.40, with a volume of 1063055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 35 to GBX 34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Touchstone Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.38. The company has a market capitalization of £37.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay purchased 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £6,161.12. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

