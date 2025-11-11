Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.4550, with a volume of 199421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 354,050.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.