Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 745,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.59. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 397,822 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

