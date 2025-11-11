Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.4230, with a volume of 255387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Get Westlake alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WLK

Westlake Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 127.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Westlake by 107.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 989.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.