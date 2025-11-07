Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 779 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $139.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

