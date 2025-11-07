Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $312.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.07 and a 12-month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

