Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,721 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $70,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,127,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.