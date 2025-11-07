Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

