Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 56,238 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.98% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,987 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 571,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.