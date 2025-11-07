Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

