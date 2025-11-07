Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

