Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 135,501,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 76,353,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.

Ironveld Stock Down 4.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £6.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Ironveld

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

