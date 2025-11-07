Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Stake Raised by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

