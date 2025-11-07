Savant Capital LLC Has $40.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,803 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $40,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.