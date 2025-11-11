Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after buying an additional 291,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $235.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

