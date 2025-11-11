Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 10.3% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

