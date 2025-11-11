3,769 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Bought by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZEGA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 353,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

