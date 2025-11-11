Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $62.33 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 12.0% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock worth $610,228,687 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

