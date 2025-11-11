Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 19,133 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,832 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 1,789,454 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after buying an additional 1,385,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,063,000 after buying an additional 1,132,471 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

