Avalon Capital Management Sells 44,130 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

Avalon Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZEGA Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,033,000 after buying an additional 51,470 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

