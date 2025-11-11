Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Stock Position Reduced by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 181,418 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 102.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 98,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

