1,083 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.80.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

