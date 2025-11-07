Innealta Capital LLC Invests $315,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,924,000 after purchasing an additional 718,300 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,131,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,883,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.84. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

