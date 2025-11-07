iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.9% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $240.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

