Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on November 7th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
