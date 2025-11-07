Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on November 7th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

