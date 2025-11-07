FY2025 EPS Estimates for CeriBell Lifted by William Blair

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CeriBell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.56). The consensus estimate for CeriBell’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CeriBell’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
CeriBell Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $428.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in CeriBell by 161.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at CeriBell
In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $139,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,008.16. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CeriBell Company Profile
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
See Also
